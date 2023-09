Timor-Leste has boosted its petroleum leadership by promoting three experienced officials into the country’s top roles at a time when it urgently needs fresh investment in new projects to replace the Bayu-Undan gas and condensate field.

The three officials are Francisco da Costa Monteiro, appointed as the Minister for Petroleum & Minerals, Rui Soares, the new chief executive of national oil company Timor GAP, and Gualdino da Silva, the new president of the National Petroleum Authority.