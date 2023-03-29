China National Offshore Oil Company (CNOOC) and TotalEnergies have completed a first-ever deal for a liquefied natural gas cargo price-denominated in Chinese yuan.

The transaction, carried out through China’s Shanghai Petroleum and Natural Gas Exchange (SHPGX) on Tuesday, involves a 65,000-tonnes LNG cargo CNOOC imported from TotalEnergies’ portfolio in United Arab Emirates, Upstream understands.

The transaction reflects a growing trend in international trade as the yuan makes headway amid the geopolitical conflicts which have dented the dominance of US dollar.