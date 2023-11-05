French supermajor TotalEnergies is assessing the impact on its contractual commitments to the Novatek-operated Arctic LNG 2 liquefied natural gas project in Russia’s far east after the US authorities on Thursday slapped sanctions on the project’s operating consortium.

“The consequences of the designation of Arctic LNG 2 as a SDN entity by the US authorities on TotalEnergies' contractual commitments to Arctic LNG 2 are currently being assessed,” the company told Upstream in a statement.

SDNs — Specially Designated Nationals — are companies or individuals that the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) determines are owned or controlled by, or acting for or on behalf of, targeted countries [in this case Russia].

Their assets are blocked, and US persons are generally prohibited from dealing with them, noted the OFAC.

The 19.8 million tonnes per annum three-train Arctic LNG 2 project had been targeting start-up before the end of this year, with production being ramped up from 2024.

Train 1 was to have first started commercial operations, followed by trains 2 and 3 next year and 2026, respectively.

TotalEnergies has a 10% minority interest in Arctic LNG 2, as do three other partners, while consortium operator Russia’s Novatek holds the majority 60% stake. The co-venturers each has a 20-year LNG sales and purchase agreement (SPA) for volumes from the liquefaction project in proportion to their ownership stakes.

The SPAs provide for LNG supplies from Arctic LNG 2 on free on board (FOB) Murmansk and FOB Kamchatka basis with pricing formulas linked to international oil and gas benchmarks, Novatek said in April 2021 when the agreements were signed.

“The long-term offtake agreements between Arctic LNG 2 and its participants ensure the future revenue stream from LNG sales and de-risks the project,” Novatek chairman Leonid Mikhelson said at the time.

“This represents one of the most important milestones in attracting the project’s external financing.”

The US Department of State said last Thursday: “In co-ordination with the Department of the Treasury, the Department of State is imposing sanctions to further target individuals and entities associated with Russia’s war effort and other malign activities.”

TotalEnergies reminded that on 22 March last year, given the uncertainty created by the technological and financial sanctions on the ability to carry out the Arctic LNG 2 project under construction, and their probable tightening with the worsening conflict between Russia and Ukraine, it had decided to no longer book proved reserves for the liquefaction project, and to no longer contribute capital to the project.

Subsequently, on 27 April 2022, the French company announced its decision to record in its accounts, as of 31 March 2022, an impairment of $4.1 billion, concerning notably Arctic LNG 2, out of a total of $14.8 billion in Russia-related asset impairments for the full-year 2022.