A consortium of Saipem, Daewoo Engineering & Construction and Tripatra Engineers and Constructors has won the front-end engineering and design contract for the upstream facilities for TotalEnergies’ Papua LNG project.

Indonesian contractor Tripatra said the contract covers phase two of the FEED work including for the central processing facility and well pads for the Elk and Antelope fields that will provide feedstock gas for the grassroots project.

The Papua LNG project is based on the exploitation of the onshore Elk-Antelope gas fields in Block PRL 15 via a large onshore central processing facility, dual 60-kilometre onshore pipelines for gas and condensate, and dual 265-kilometre offshore pipelines to two new liquefied natural gas trains at Caution Bay near PNG’s capital Port Moresby.

The final investment decision for Papua LNG is scheduled for 17 months after the start of FEED, and first gas is planned for 44 months after project sanction.

Further awards

Three FEED contracts were up for grabs for Papua LNG — the upstream central processing facility and well pads; the onshore and offshore pipelines; and the early works. Upstream had earlier reported Australia’s Worley as being in a good position to land the pipelines FEED.

TotalEnergies is operator of the upstream and pipeline components for Papua LNG while ExxonMobil will be responsible for construction and operation of the four electric liquefaction trains (e-trains) with a combined capacity of 4 million tonnes per annum as these will be sited within the US supermajor's existing PNG LNG project.

Papua LNG has also secured access to up to 2 million tpa of existing liquefaction capacity from PNG LNG that is located at Caution Bay, near the PNG capital Port Moresby.

"We are honoured to have been selected for this important project, and we are committed to providing the best engineering solutions together with our partners so that the PNG LNG [Papua LNG] project can proceed according to plan,” commented Tripatra chief executive Raymond Naldi Rasfuldi.

"Tripatra has a proven track record of providing high quality services and being able to provide a sustainable scope of work, as well as being supported by competent technical and technological capabilities to manage challenges in this project," said Raymond.

The Papua LNG co-venturers are operator TotalEnergies on 40.1%, ExxonMobil on 36.5%, Santos on 22.8% and minority parties on 0.6%, however PNG national oil company Kumul Petroleum has a back-in right for a 22.5% interest.

The Elk-Antelope fields contain about 6.5 trillion cubic feet of gas and 57 million barrels of condensate on a gross best estimate contingent basis, according to Oil Search, which is now part of Santos.