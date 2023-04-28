TotalEnergies chief executive Patrick Pouyanne has castigated contractors involved in its soon-to-be-revived Mozambique LNG project for trying to rip off the supermajor by overcharging for products and services.

The French giant’s outspoken chief executive said price increases are unwarranted, even accusing some companies of inflating prices solely because they want a slice of TotalEnergies’ super-profits of the last year.

In 2023, the supermajor is set to lift force majeure on the $20 billion scheme, two years after Islamist insurgents overran the town of Palma in Cabo Delgado province, close to the site where two liquefaction trains will be built.