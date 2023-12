French energy giant TotalEnergies has elected to sell its shareholding in the US liquefied natural gas developer which is currently building the large Rio Grande LNG export project.

The LNG developer NextDecade said in a regulatory filing that Global LNG North America, a subdiiary of TotalEnergies, had decided to sell its 17.5% interest in NextDecade comprising 44.9 million shares.

The shares were bought for $219.4