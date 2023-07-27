TotalEnergies remains locked in talks with a Saipem-led consortium to agree on a revised price for the cost of a turnkey contract to build midstream facilities for the $20 billion Mozambique LNG project.
TotalEnergies locked in talks with Saipem over revised cost of giant Mozambique LNG project
Italian player in parallel negotiations with TotalEnergies and subcontractors, with final prices and finance arrangements to be relealed by year-end
27 July 2023 15:34 GMT Updated 27 July 2023 15:37 GMT
By
in London