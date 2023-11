French energy giant TotalEnergies has secured crucial extensions for two liquefied natural gas projects in the Sultanate of Oman.

The company said on Thursday that it “has signed an amendment to extend its partnership with Oman LNG, an Omani LNG joint venture in which the company holds a 5.54% stake.”

“Through this agreement, TotalEnergies is extending beyond 2024 its interest in Oman LNG, by 10 years, and in Qalhat LNG, by five years,” it noted.