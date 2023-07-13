The supermajor shareholders in the Atlantic LNG liquefied natural gas facility are working “feverishly” to replenish Trinidad and Tobago’s depleting gas reserves as the plant nears completion of a four-year restructuring process, the country’s energy minister said Wednesday.
Trinidad and Tobago counting on new projects to shore up gas reserves
Energy minister insists exploration and development on track to fill trains at underused Atlantic LNG facility
13 July 2023 2:50 GMT Updated 13 July 2023 2:50 GMT
