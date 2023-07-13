Atlantic LNG’s supermajor shareholders are working “feverishly” to replenish Trinidad & Tobago’s depleting gas reserves as the liquefied natural gas plant nears completion of a four-year restructuring process, the country’s energy minister said on Wednesday.
Trinidad & Tobago counting on new projects to shore up gas reserves
Energy minister insists exploration and development on track to fill trains at underused Atlantic LNG facility
13 July 2023 2:50 GMT Updated 13 July 2023 6:08 GMT
By
in Vancouver