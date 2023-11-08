A partner in BP’s troubled Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) liquefied natural gas project offshore Africa has confirmed the development’s floating production, storage and offloading vessel is struggling with damaged topsides equipment, amid suggestions these issues could further delay first gas to the second quarter of 2024.

Located on the boundary between Senegal and Mauritania, GTA phase one will see gas and liquids flow from subsea wells to the FPSO, with liquids exported by shuttle tanker and gas piped to a 2.3