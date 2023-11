Gaz-System has shortlisted two contractors — Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) and BW LNG, headquartered in Singapore and Oslo — to supply the liquefied natural gas floating storage and regasification (FSRU) vessel for its LNG import project in the Gulf of Gdansk in Poland.

The project’s operator confirmed it had concluded conditional preliminary term sheet agreements with the two shipowners that spell out the framework conditions for the delivery and use of Poland's first FSRU vessel.