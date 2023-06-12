The UK’s Grain liquefied natural gas import terminal posted a record-high utilisation rate for the past year, with the facility handling volumes accounting for more than 10% of the country’s total natural gas demand.

LNG terminals across western Europe have been running at record capacity during 2022 following the disruption of Russia’s piped gas exports to the continent, which triggered a spike in demand for LNG cargoes to fill the gap in supply.

Imports of LNG in Europe and the UK increased to about 130 million tonnes in 2022, from just over 80 million tonnes the previous year, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).