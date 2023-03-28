Three French liquefied natural gas import facilities failed to come online today, despite the terminals being due to reopen following a strike by energy workers protesting against President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reforms since 6 March.

The Elengy-operated terminals at Fos-Cavaou, Fos-Tonkin and Montoir-de-Bretagne remain blocked and the strike has been extended to 30 March, a company spokesperson told Upstream.

The Montoir terminal was set to handle 10 incoming LNG cargoes in March, while Fos Tonkin was due to handle four cargoes, and Fos Cavaou 13, according to Elengy’s terminal schedule database.