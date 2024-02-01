US investment and development company Nebula Energy, which focuses on the liquefied natural gas and carbon capture and storage sectors, has invested $300 million for an undisclosed majority stake in AG&P LNG, the subsidiary of AG&P that specialises in integrated LNG terminal and gas market development.

Nebula’s move is intended to fast-track LNG terminal projects in the emerging markets of South and Southeast Asia. AG&P LNG has a substantial growth pipeline with a total of six LNG terminals in development with proposed combined capacity of 25 million tonnes per annum and operates the first LNG import and regasification terminal in the Philippines — the PHLNG facility in Batangas Bay.

With operational headquarters in the UAE, AG&P LNG will now operate as an independent subsidiary of Nebula with key offices in UAE, Singapore, India, Vietnam and Indonesia.

Peter Gibson has been appointed as chairman, Sam Abdalla as vice chairman while Karthik Sathyamoorthy will continue as chief executive of AG&P LNG.

“This partnership comes at a time of a new cycle of LNG supply and growing demand for LNG in Asia markets where LNG is being increasingly recognised as the critical fuel to profoundly reduce carbon emissions,” said Gibson.

“With AG&P LNG’s presence across high-growth geographies, we look forward to rapidly unlocking these demand centres and facilitating reliable LNG supply sources to match the demand growth.”

Nebula also is establishing a ship-owning company, Nebula Energy Shipping, where all marine assets will be owned and operated that will provide efficient and secure transportation services to support the expanding demand of its LNG business.

“The new equity will accelerate the deployment of the LNG infrastructure ecosystem for downstream markets through bridging the need for cost-effective LNG supply solutions, enabled by Nebula Energy, combined with our compelling techno-commercial solutions,” commented Sathyamoorthy.