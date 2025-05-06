US LNG exports could swell 152% by 2030s, says DoE official

LNGUS LNG exports could swell 152% by 2030s, says DoE officialUS gas shipments could grow to 30 billion cubic feet per day in about a decade, Ryan Peay saysVenture Global chief executive Michael Sabel speaks with media alongside at the company's liquified natural gas export facility in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, alongside Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry and Secretary of Energy Chris Wright on Thursday, 6 March 2025.Photo: AP/SCANPIXRobert StewartNorth America Energy CorrespondentHouston