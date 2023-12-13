The US is targeting three Russian companies in a new round of sanctions, including one that counts among its shareholders Germany’s Linde, a leading international supplier of liquefied natural gas equipment.

The package of sanctions is aimed mostly at military-related manufacturers and suppliers in Russia, but also targets companies from China, United Arab Emirates and Turkey that help the Kremlin circumvent existing restrictions by handling the supply of military and so-called dual-use items to Russia — goods, software and technology that have both civilian and military applications.

The US Treasury said it has put three Russian entities — Northern Technologies, Kazan Compressor Machinery Plant and Gazprom Linde Engineering — on the list in an effort to curtail future Russian energy export capacity.

All three companies have been supplying equipment to the Baltic LNG project operated by Ruskhimalliance, a joint venture of state-controlled Gazprom and privately held Rusgazdobycha.

Baltic LNG is Russia’s first major LNG export facility on the Baltic shore that could potentially produce up to 13 million tonnes per annum for the European market, despite calls to restrict Russian gas imports.

This is about ten times the combined capacity of the existing Gazprom-run Portovaya LNG facility and the Gazprom and Novatek-owned Vysotsk LNG plants on the Russian shores of the Baltic Sea.

Northern Technologies, wholly owned by Ruskhimalliance, was known as Linde Severstal until June 2022, when Linde fully exited the venture.

Northern Technologies has been reported as a manufacturer and supplier of spiral heat exchangers for Baltic LNG units.

Ruskhimalliance has reportedly chosen Kazan Compressor Machinery Plant as a potential supplier of compressors for Baltic LNG following Linde’s exit.

Located in the Russian republic of Tatarstan, the plant had been designated by authorities as an alternative supplier of turbines for future LNG developments in the country.

However, Linde retains an 80% shareholding in Gazprom Linde Engineering, where Gazprom also holds a remaining 20% interest.

The German company has been unsuccessfully trying to overturn a Russian court ruling that ordered Linde’s assets frozen across Russia, including those owned in ventures with other partners and their affiliates, together with Linde’s shares in 12 Russian-registered companies.

Based in St. Petersburg, Gazprom Linde Engineering has been providing detailed design and engineering services to Baltic LNG and other Gazprom-managed gas processing plants in Russia.

Operator Ruskhimalliance did not immediately reply to Upstream's request for comment.

Earlier this year, regional authorities in Russia acknowledged that the Baltic LNG project faced a delay of at least two years because of the withdrawal of Linde and other international contractors and suppliers.

In what could be seen as a warning shot to Kazakhstan and other former Soviet states in Central Asia, the US also slammed sanctions on the Kyrgyzstan-based Weitmann Handeln Allianz.

The US Treasury said Weitmann is a provider of turnkey supply, logistics, and customs clearance services that has sent hundreds of shipments to Russia consisting of automatic data processing machines and disk storage devices.

Europe and the US have been repeatedly warning governments in these countries with traditionally strong ties to Moscow of the risk of secondary sanctions for their alleged role in shipping sanctioned and prohibited goods to Russia.