Venture Global has signed a 20-year liquefied natural gas sales and purchase agreement with Germany’s SEFE Securing Energy for Europe (SEFE), which sets it up to become the European nation’s largest LNG supplier.

Under the deal, SEFE’s subsidiary Wingas will purchase 2.25 million tonnes per annum of LNG from Venture Global’s CP2 liquefaction project in the US. Approximately half of CP2’s 20 million tpa nameplate capacity has now been contracted, with 4.25