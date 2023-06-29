Independent energy trader Vitol’s Asia operation, Vitol Asia, has won a multi-year tender for the provision of liquefied natural gas produced at the Bontang LNG plant in Indonesia.

The three-year deal will start in 2024 and cover a volume of 550,000 tonnes per annun of LNG, with a potential extension of one year, the company announced on Thursday.

The gas, sold to Vitol Asia as free on board, will be sourced at the Merakes field in Indonesia. The operation is jointly owned by Eni East Sepinggan, Neptune Energy East Sepinggan.