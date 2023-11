US energy services contractors Baker Hughes, Honeywell UOP and Kiewit have been selected to support a proposed mid-size liquefied natural gas project in Louisiana.

The Gulfstream LNG project is planned as a 4 million tonnes per annum development consisting of separate modular LNG trains of less than 1 million tpa.

The export project is located on a deep-water frontage site on the Mississippi River, south of New Orleans in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana.