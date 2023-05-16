Hong Kong has started trials of what is claimed to be the world’s largest floating storage and regasification unit.

The maiden commissioning cargo, which arrived in Hong Kong on Sunday, was purchased from PetroChina via a tender process, according to sources.

The trials involve the FSRU Bauhinia Spirit, jetty, storage tanks and pipelines ahead of contractor Offshore Oil Engineering Company (COOEC) delivering the facility to the project owner Hong Kong LNG Terminal — a joint venture between Hong Kong power utilities HK Electric and Castle Peak Power — in the second week of June.