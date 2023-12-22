Australia-headquartered contractor Worley has secured a reimbursable engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for Phase 1 of Venture Global’s Calcasieu Pass 2 (CP 2) liquefied natural gas export project in the US, although construction of the facility has yet to commence as per the targeted schedule.

Worley and Venture Global in May agreed substantive terms for the reimbursable EPC contract for the initial phase of this LNG project in Louisiana. At the time, the parties had expected to finalise and sign the contract in the near future; with the full notice to proceed expected to have been issued to Worley after Venture Global sanctioned the project, with construction of CP2 scheduled to start before year-end following the project’s approval from the US’ Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

However, the CP2 terminal is still awaiting FERC authorisation, Worley on Thursday confirmed, adding it would notify the market once this approval is received.

Meanwhile, Worley is working with Venture Global under the EPC contract to progress the engineering, procurement and construction services required to prepare the project for construction commencement. Financial details of this contract were not divulged.

Upstream has reached out to Venture Global for comment on the status of its CP2 LNG project.

“… we continue to closely monitor macro level risks with potential impact on our business, including the common challenge in the sector of managing the timing of customer awards. Potential volatility in results caused by all risks is an ongoing focus for the Worley management team,” the company said.

Worley said that its contract awards in the first quarter of the 2024 financial year are in line with the company’s expectations and continue to support its previously announced outlook.

The contractor is continuing to win early-phase projects (feasibility and front-end engineering and design (FEE—D) studies) across both sustainability-related and traditional sectors as well as wins in later phases as these projects progress.

In the first quarter of the 2024 financial year alone, Worley won 412 sustainability-related feasibility studies, 151 FEED contracts, 139 detailed design contracts, 65 construction and commissioning awards, and 18 operations and maintenance contracts from both long-term and new clients.

The company secured work in its key growth areas including 126 contracts for integrated gas projects — the company noted that the Venture Global award remains in its “factored sales pipeline” although the CP2 continues to progress under a limited notice to proceed — and 23 wins for carbon capture, utilisation and storage projects.

Worley said the proportion of early phase wins in traditional work had grown over this quarter, in line with some of its customers rebalancing their portfolios. However, sustainability-related wins continued to exceed traditional wins, and the company remains on track to achieve its ambition to derive 75% of its revenue from sustainability-related work by the 2026 financial year, including integrated gas.

The contractor added its wins to date this financial year are supportive of the company’s margin outlook with new work being won at higher margins than reported 2023 financial year EBITA margins (both before procurement margins).

“The aggregated wins… are a leading indicator that supports our expectations as previously announced in our outlook on 20 October.

"With our global scale and experience, we’re able to deploy resources to support our customers at a time when there is growing demand, which gives us a competitive advantage,” said Chris Ashton, Worley chief executive.