Australia’s Worley has won the engineering, procurement and construction contract for phase one of Venture Global’s CP2 liquefied natural gas project in the US.

Worley and Venture Global have agreed substantive terms for the reimbursable EPC contract for the initial phase of this LNG project in Louisiana and they expect to finalise and sign the contract in the near future.

Worley will provide full EPC execution, including engineering, procurement, direct-hire construction, commissioning and start-up for phase one of CP2, a low-carbon LNG terminal. The workscope will be led by the contractor’s Houston, US, and Reading, UK, offices.

The full notice to proceed is expected to be issue after Venture Global sanctions the project, with construction of CP2 scheduled to start later this year after FERC approval is granted.

Venture Global last month agreed a 20-year deal with Japan’s JERA for 1 million tonnes per annum of LNG from CP2, meaning that more than one-third of the project’s 20 million tpa capacity is now committed.

CP2 is Venture Global’s third LNG project, and the company plans to develop carbon capture and sequestration technologies at each one. Venture Global in March took the final investment decision on its Plaquemines liquefaction facility.