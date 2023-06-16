OPINION: Shell’s decisive dive back into oil and gas shows the company’s determination to ride the wave of hydrocarbon profits into the sunset, as it doubles down on fossil-fuel margins and leaves energy transition aside for another day.

At its highly anticipated capital markets day in New York this week, Shell chief executive Wael Sawan’s line of being “absolutely committed to upstream” sent a message to investors that the supermajor isn’t planning to forgo its core business any time soon — nor the hefty earnings that come with it.