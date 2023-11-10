OPINION: The big challenges faced by environmental and human rights activists in Uganda were brought firmly under the spotlight by Human Rights Watch last week.

The US-based nonprofit published a report outlining the harsh realities of being an anti-fossil fuel campaigner in a nation that in recent years has cracked down on most forms of activism.

Harassment, threats, arrests and office raids are par for the course if you’re an activist trying to protest against TotalEnergies’ controversial East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) and the associated Tilenga project.