Opinion: Talks between Saudi Aramco and the Iraqi central government to develop an onshore gas field in the west of Iraq bring another slice of hope to this still-troubled country.

There is no deal as yet, but the Iraqi Oil Ministry is optimistic, saying “cooperation mechanisms” could lead to Saudi investment in the Akkas field, which has just started production near the Syrian border.

Behind the plan is the development of a Saudi-Iraqi investment company, one of six regional financing vehicles set up to widen Riyadh’s revenue base outside its borders.