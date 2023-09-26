OPINION: When then-Shell chief executive Ben van Beurden was asked whether he would be attending COP26 in Glasgow in 2021, he politely replied:“We were told that we were not welcome.”

I am no millennial and might not be ‘up’ with current big problem resolution techniques, but demonising an industry that has an essential part to play on the road to control the climate crisis we are not facing, but are already clearly and squarely in seemed, how should I put it… dumb.

On the road to that powwow the International Energy Agency (IEA) published what was then, as now, an incendiary report, with one route to a 2050 net zero utopia where no further major oil or gas projects should be sanctioned.

Politicians from all hues came to the conference making swinging commitments to combat climate change some 29 years forward and were rewarded with vast amounts of publicity.

Some emotional progress was made, but the cold hard reality of delivering on those promises was left to those that follow — and in the UK alone, the Prime Minister has already changed three times since COP26.

Any global climate strategy requires a clear eye, pragmatism and the realisation that for the energy transition to be smooth, the old (hydrocarbons) has an essential role to play, alongside the allure of the new (renewables).

Article continues below the advert

Things have moved on for the better for COP, in that the role of traditional energy in the net zero transition journey is at least becoming recognised.

Energy pragmatism

The upcoming COP28 in Dubai this November will be headed by Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, chief executive of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) and chairman of its renewables arm, Masdar.

Various camps are speaking of boycotting COP28 because of Al Jaber’s links to fossil fuels, but considering his repeated calls for energy pragmatism, the threats smack more of the politics of the playground, rather than playing a part in decision-making for the very future of humanity.

The oil and gas industry is far from perfect, but it’s also far from being as bad or callous with regard to the future of the globe as its detractors would like to portray.

COP28 is another milestone, with the first ‘global stock-take’ reviewing progress toward the Paris Agreement, and a realignment of the pathways required to meet the 2050 climate goals.

The shift from COP26 is that, even on a begrudging basis, hydrocarbons can, and will need to, play a part in the successful, and let’s hope orderly, realisation of these goals.



· David Hewitt is an industry commentator who followed 18 years working in big oil with a successful career in banking – covering the energy industry – in various roles throughout the world. He has worked with CLSA in Japan & Hong Kong, with Credit Suisse in Singapore & Canada as Global Head of Oil & Gas Equities Research and, with Macquarie in London as European Head of Oil & Gas Research. He splits his time between Europe and Asia and is the lead consultant for Hewitt Energy Perspectives.







(* This is an Upstream opinion article.)



