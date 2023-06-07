OPINION: The decision by Norway’s Equinor and field partner BP to postpone by up to three years a flagship project off Eastern Canada, the deep-water Bay du Nord scheme, has concentrated minds.

The Norwegian operator has — for the time being — pulled the plug on Bay du Nord offshore Newfoundland & Labrador, saying it will rework the project and assess nearby exploration potential.

The decision to step back from what looked to be a very promising new project was just the latest, and likely not last, indicator of potential headwinds for the upstream industry.