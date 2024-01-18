OPINION: BP’s decision to name Murray Auchincloss, interim chief executive since September last year, Bernard Looney’s official successor has been praised as a measure of stability and continuity.

Certainly, it continues the UK supermajor’s history of choosing its chief executives from within the ranks. Depending on one’s perspective, that could be a good thing — Auchincloss knows the corporate culture and its people, making the transition smoother than it might be with an outsider who arrives determined to shake things up.