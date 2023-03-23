OPINION: Inflation in Argentina has surpassed the triple digit benchmark for the first time in more than 30 years, throwing the South American nation into disarray just seven months ahead of presidential elections.

With consumer prices hitting 102.5% year-on-year in February — the highest since 1991 — and with about a third of the population living below the poverty line, President Alberto Fernandez will need to pull off a miracle if he wants to stand any chance of winning re-election in October.