Fabio Palmigiani
Americas correspondent at Upstream
Opinion

Chambriard to take reins at Petrobras after Prates falls

Magda Chambriard will become the sixth Petrobras chief executive in three years

In and out: Jean Paul Prates’ rocky 15 months as Petrobras chief executive came to an end this week when the Brazilian government announced that former regulator Magda Chambriard would be taking the top role, making her the sixth head of the state oil giant in just over three years.UPSTREAM/RYTIS DAUKANTAS
BrazilPetrobrasJean Paul PratesMagda ChambriardANP
Published 15 May 2024, 16:15Updated 15 May 2024, 16:47