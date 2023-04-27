OPINION: European leaders this week have shown a path ahead to bring about a real-world energy transition while ensuring security and affordability of energy supply — by harnessing the huge potential of the North Sea.

At a summit in Ostend, Belgium, leaders of seven European Union nations and Norway, plus UK Energy Minister Grant Shapps, gathered to set out common goals to supercharge development of offshore wind power in northern European waters.

The nations’ leaders set a target to deploy 120 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity by 2030 in the North Sea and northern seas including the Irish sea, increasing it to 300 GW by 2050.