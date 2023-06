OPINION: Eni has made a bold but calculated bet on future European demand for natural gas as the Italian major moves to expand its toolkit of gas supplies to the continent with the proposed takeover of UK independent Neptune Energy.

At a price tag of $4.9 billion, this is a big move for Eni and a decisive step forwards in its strategy to boost the share of natural gas in its upstream portfolio, which it aims to raise to 60% by 2030.