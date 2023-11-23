OPINION: Mining may sound far off the beaten track for an oil producer, but ExxonMobil can make a strong business case in defence of its battery metals strategy.

The US supermajor has announced it will seek to develop lithium production in Arkansas, where it acquired rights at the beginning of the year.

First output is expected in 2027, ramping up through to 2030, with ExxonMobil aiming to become “a leading producer” of the critical material widely used in today’s battery technology for electric vehicles.