OPINION: So far, the COP28 climate summit in Dubai has made plenty of headlines for those focused on decarbonisation, but for many others, the event remains dwarfed by wider economic concerns or wars.

Darren Woods, the chief executive of US supermajor ExxonMobil, got onto the “most read” list of Financial Times articles with a robust statement on renewables but not ahead of a story entitled: “Are workplace romances a savvy investment?”

We at Upstream hoped that giving the COP presidency for the first time to an oilman, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) chief executive Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, might help create a new path on climate but with credible steps to enhance energy security.