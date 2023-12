OPINION: Mubadala Energy and partner Harbour Energy this week confirmed a significant ultra-deepwater gas discovery, Layaran, on their acreage offshore Aceh in the west of the Indonesian archipelago.

The find complements Harbour’s nearby 2022 successful Timpan wildcat and could be exploited before the end of the decade.

The Jakarta administration has set a lofty target of boosting domestic oil and gas production to 1 million barrels per day and 12 billion cubic feet per day respectively by 2030.