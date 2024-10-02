FTC ruling is latest stumbling block for Hess and Chevron’s troubled $53 billion merger

Stumbling blocks: Hess and Chevron are preparing for the long haul with their merger plans now not expected to complete until 2025, far longer than either company expected when the tie-up was first proposed. Meanwhile, the US regulator has given the merger the go-ahead, but is not allowing Hess chief executive John Hess to take a seat on the board of the merged company over concerns about his communications with Opec officials.

UPSTREAM/RYTIS DAUKANTAS