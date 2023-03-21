OPINION: Fears about the fragility of the global banking market are continuing to undermine confidence about future demand for oil.

The week began with the price of Brent crude down 33% on the year at $70 per barrel on Monday, compared with a 52-week high of $125.

European gas values fell below €40 ($42.9) per megawatt hour, their lowest level in 20 months.

Oil price dive slows down as fears ease over Credit Suisse crisis
 Read more

Shares in the major oil companies are starting to catch the mood, with ExxonMobil sinking below $100 per share for the first time in five months.