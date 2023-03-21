OPINION: Fears about the fragility of the global banking market are continuing to undermine confidence about future demand for oil.

The week began with the price of Brent crude down 33% on the year at $70 per barrel on Monday, compared with a 52-week high of $125.

European gas values fell below €40 ($42.9) per megawatt hour, their lowest level in 20 months.

Shares in the major oil companies are starting to catch the mood, with ExxonMobil sinking below $100 per share for the first time in five months.