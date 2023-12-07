OPINION: Last weekend’s referendum in Venezuela, which apparently secured overwhelming public support for President Nicolas Maduro’s desire to take control of a huge swathe of Guyana, has raised the stakes in the long-running territorial dispute between the two nations.

The dispute centres on a 160,000-square-kilometre area of Guyana called Essequibo, which Venezuela lays claim to, despite a 124-year-old treaty declaring it part of what was then British Guiana.

Multiple news reports say Essequibo contains substantial oil wealth, although this plays fast and loose with geography because Guyana’s only proven oil reserves have been discovered in deep waters by ExxonMobil.

However, what is true is that if Venezuela does gain control of Essequibo, it will also control the adjacent exclusive economic zone this territory would generate, within which would lie some of the 11 billion barrels of oil ExxonMobil has found to date.

The origins of the border dispute, according to the US State Department, go back to 1814 when British Guiana was established, and a surveyor employed by London in 1835 staked out an additional 30,000 square miles (77,700 square kilometres) of Venezuelan land for the new colony.

Caracas protested that Britain had encroached on a border established when Venezuela gained independence from Spain.

However, Spanish newspaper El Pais argues against this historical portrayal, stating that in 1777, the Captaincy General of Venezuela included the 160,000-square-kilometre region into a map of the country despite the territory not having been occupied by Venezuela either when it was part of the Spanish empire, or after independence.

When gold was discovered in the disputed territory, Britain — much as it later did in South Africa — sought to extend its reach beyond the Schomburgk Line of 1835, claiming an additional 33,000 square miles (85,470 square kilometres) of land.

Venezuela appealed to the US for assistance, but Washington did nothing until 1895 when it demanded Britain submit the boundary dispute to arbitration. Britain refused — prompting talk about the two countries going to war — but eventually relented and submitted the dispute to arbitration.

A commission decided in 1899 that the boundary would be Schomburgk Line, which surprised Venezuela, although Caracas ratified the finding.

In 1966, Britain and Venezuela agreed to find a way to end the dispute which has resulted in it coming before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in 2018, with a formal decision yet to be made.

However, Venezuela does not recognise ICJ jurisdiction, so even if the court finds in favour of Guyana, Caracas will not sit back and accept the decision quietly.

It could try to resume bilateral discussions with Georgetown, although Guyana is not going to hand over a huge swathe of territory it has held for 124 years.

Alternatively, Venezuela could just sit on its hands and continue to protest, perhaps raising the Essequibo issue to secure political capital at home during election times.

The more incendiary move would be for its armed forces to rapidly annexe Essequibo, leaving Guyana and its allies — including the US — little time to respond.

While Caracas will be wary of the West’s resulting responses, including very harsh sanctions, its friends in Russia and China would likely offer continued support.

Looking for parallels, some observers have compared Venezuela’s potential annexation of Essequibo with Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait or Argentina’s invasion of the Falkland Islands, highlighting the resulting military response from the West.

Guyana President Irfaan Ali will be far more concerned with the West’s failure to act when Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, and will hope US interests in Guyana — ExxonMobil’s presence there — will deter Maduro from any precipitate action.

(This is an Upstream opinion article.)