Panellists at ROG.e 2024 discuss creating a culture of innovation. (Left to right) Sophie Zurquiyah, chief executive of Viridien; Bruna Amaral, open innovation developer at Bosch; Carol Hoffman, culture and engagement coordinator at Natura; Pedro Noce, chief information officer at Itau; and moderator Aspen Andersen, vice president of people and technology at Vibra.

Photo: LEIA PARKER/UPSTREAM