OPINION: A key industry conference in Houston and a Saudi-Iran peace deal brokered by Beijing highlighted the shifting sands of the energy debate last week.

CERAWeek, by S&P Global, in Houston drew back the curtains on the debate about the transition to low carbon energy.

The Ukraine war has put energy security and oil and gas investment back on the agenda.

Governments are on a knife’s edge over energy prices and put affordability at the top of their list of concerns when contemplating policies.