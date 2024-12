Upstream Future Energy Forum live event in March, in collaboration with ABS at the Houston Club. Left to right: Stein Rasmussen, group HSSQR & operational excellence director, SBM Offshore; Miguel Hernandez, senior vice president of global offshore, ABS; Upstream editor-in-chief Leia Parker; Trina Engels director, ESG , Talos Energy; Jeff Knox, general manager, Modec International; Sunaina Ocalan, senior director – corporate strategy and climate change, Hess Corporation; Megan Carr, chief of the Strategic Resources Program, US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management; Matthew Tremblay, vice president, global offshore markets, ABS; Travis Ethredge, director, environment & sustainability, Apache Corporation.

Photo: UPSTREAM