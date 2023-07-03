OPINION: Foreign vendors need to reassess their business strategies in China as the world’s second-largest energy consumer angles its offshore supply chain away from international portfolios — a shift that could lead to a realignment of industry dynamics and, for some, the emergence of new market opportunities.

The trend to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers has gained momentum following President Xi Jinping’s recent call for Beijing to take control of the manufacturing industry during a live video address to China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) employees on the country’s first deepwater semi-submersible production platform in the South China Sea.