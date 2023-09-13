OPINION: The irrepressible optimism of the oil and gas industry was on display at a vibrant and well-attended Offshore Europe conference, which spread hope that the UK North Sea could remain a significant producer.
North Sea oil and gas enjoys place in the sun as storm clouds gather over offshore wind
UK government’s message is that ‘oil and gas are part of the solution, not part of the problem’, as upbeat North Sea industry maps the way foward
13 September 2023 4:00 GMT Updated 13 September 2023 4:00 GMT
By