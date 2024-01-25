OPINION: Norwegian gas production hit a record monthly high in December 2023, providing further evidence of the government’s ongoing commitment to being a vital supplier of gas to Europe and the UK.

Gas production in December 2023 set a monthly record of 11.75 billion cubic metres, according to the Norwegian Offshore Directorate.

Annual gas output in 2023 was actually slightly lower than in 2022 — which was a record year — mostly because of field maintenance programmes in the summer that dragged on longer than expected, while there were also some unplanned outages.