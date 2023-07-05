OPINION: It has been an eventful few weeks in Norway, culminating in last week’s approval by the government of about Nkr200 billion ($18.6 billion) of new oil and gas projects to help firm up the country’s position as the most dynamic petroleum nation in Europe.

Last month also witnessed significant mergers and acquisitions activity in which growth in the Norwegian oil and gas sector was a main theme.

In addition, several very large exploration wells were spudded, and Equinor made moves to boost its domestic and global LNG businesses.