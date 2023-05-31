OPINION: Investor activism has evolved from background noise to a major spanner in the works for oil majors.

At TotalEnergies’ annual general meeting in Paris last week a resolution proposed by Dutch activist group FollowThis and backed by 17 institutional investors commanding €1.1 trillion ($1.2 trillion) in assets under management demanded that the company adopt stricter climate targets.

It garnered 30% of votes in support — a record high for a European supermajor to date — compared to 17% for a similar motion at TotalEnergies’ AGM in 2020.