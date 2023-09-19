OPINION: State-owned national oil companies in the Middle East could potentially spend up to $100 billion this year, despite the challenges posed by energy transition and concerns about crude oil reaching peak demand before the end of this decade.
Peak oil? Middle East operators may beg to differ with oil and gas investments set to reach $100 billion this year
Opec and leading Persian Gulf producers investing billions of dollars despite IEA outlook
19 September 2023 10:10 GMT Updated 19 September 2023 10:10 GMT
By
in New Delhi