OPINION: China’s pivotal role in the recent Saudi Arabia-Iran rapprochement showed that Beijing means to position itself as a counterbalance to Western influence and enhance its own strategic position in international relations.

Unstated, however, was China’s intention to promote the yuan for trading crude oil, imports of which account for about 75% of its domestic demand.

As the world's largest crude importer, with volumes reaching 10.16 million barrels per day last year, China feels vulnerable to the dollar-dominated trading system which has dominated the oil market since 1971.