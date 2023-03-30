OPINION: Is Scotland leading the world by introducing the first lease sale specifically aimed at decarbonising oil and gas platforms — or is this merely hyperbole and greenwash?

It is certainly a brave initiative but one with plenty of technical and other issues to overcome.

The UK government is convinced its Innovation and Targeted Oil & Gas (INTOG) scheme is among the answers to tackling the climate crisis without threatening energy security.

Seabed landlord Crown Estate Scotland chose 13 projects last week to pioneer plans to replace diesel or gas power on offshore platforms with renewable electricity generated by offshore wind farms.